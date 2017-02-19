UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Georges St-Pierre will prove all the people who think he has lost a step wrong.

The former welterweight champion was reportedly returning to the company after a three-year hiatus before it was officially confirmed by UFC president Dana White on 18 February.

St-Pierre — regarded as one of the best fighters of all time — was on a 12-fight win streak before vacating his title in December 2013 and calling for time off.

With his return now official, however, it is an exciting time for the UFC who have many potential big fights to make with the Canadian. However, there are still concerns.

St-Pierre is now 35 years of age and will probably be 36 when he steps foot into the octagon again.

There is also the concern that his style of taking down opponents and grinding out wins will not resonate with today's fans who are so used to seeing knockouts by the likes of Conor McGregor.

Rogan, however, believes St-Pierre will be even better than before and can adapt his fighting style.

"So Georges St-Pierre is going to fight again. Good for him, man," Rogan said on his podcast. "Took some time off, chilled out. Feels good. Still training. That's the thing about, Georges. He's never out of shape at all. Constantly learning. Constantly training."

"I bet he's better than ever. I bet he comes back and people think that he's going to have lost a step. I bet he's better than ever. He wouldn't be coming back if he wasn't. And I've been hearing crazy s**t about his grappling. I've been hearing his grappling is just off the chain. That it's just better than ever.

"If he's coming back it's because he knows he's healed up and probably better than ever. It's going to be really interesting to watch him return because he's different in the way he approaches fighting than I think anybody before him, and he influenced so many people after him. He almost has no ego when it comes to listening to his coaches and absorbing information."