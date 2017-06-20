Andy Murray's preparations for Wimbledon were shaken to the core after the world number one suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Jordan Thompson in the first round of Queen's on Tuesday (20 June).

Murray narrowly lost the first set on a tie break before being thoroughly outclassed in the second to succumb to a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 loss to Thompson, who transformed himself from lucky loser to extraordinary winner after stepping into replace the injured Aljaz Bedene at the last minute.

The Australian, ranked 90th in the world, delivered undoubtedly the biggest performance of his career to dump Murray out of Queen's and hand him his first loss in Surbiton since Radek Stepanek defeated him by the same scoreline in 2014. The 23-year-old had never faced Murray before but the Scot will not be able to forget him for some time now.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, a jubilant Thompson said: "Andy's the world number one - I've looked up to him and that's definitely the biggest win of my career. I took each point at a time. I didn't expect it to be winning in straight sets.

"I was sitting around yesterday hoping to get a match. Here I am, I got in the draw and I was so lucky to be here. I don't know if I can say my immediate thoughts."

Murray did not look comfortable at any stage on centre court in Surbition. His forehands were failing with worrying irregularity and he never seemed able to get into his usual rhythm.

His 26 unforced errors and frankly woeful success rate on his serve - he only managed to find the inside of the service line with just over half of his first deliveries - gave credence to his problems, which are not needed nor wanted just days before he attempts to retain his Wimbledon crown.

Murray was undoubtedly the highest profile casualty to fall at Queen's, but he was not the only stellar name to fall by the wayside so early on in the tournament.

Second seed and French Open finalist Stan Wawrinka lost in straight sets to Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, while Thanasi Kokkinakis stunned Canada and last year's runner-up Milos Raonic to secure a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (10-8) win and mark a great day for Australian tennis, 24 hours after Nick Kyrgios suffered an injury scare in the first round of the tournament, with his involvement at the All-England Club next month in doubt.