Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not see himself at Old Trafford in the next five years but has dismissed any immediate links with the Paris Saint-Germain job.

Mourinho, 54, signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford in 2015 but in September reports began to emerge suggesting the United hierarchy are eager to tie him down to a new contract.

Having managed Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea on two separate occasions over a period of 12 years, the Portuguese has suggested throughout his tenure in Manchester that he is ready to commit to a long-term project, at one time adding he would be happy to remain at his current club for the next 15 years.

Comments which emerged over the weekend, however, contradicted that, with Mourinho insisting he would not end his career at Old Trafford, before dealing out special praise for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

But speaking ahead of United's Champions League clash against Benfica on Wednesday, the United boss hit back: "You, the English media, you have the answer for that. One day, I'm going to sign a five-year contract for one billion pounds per season," the Manchester Evening News report. "The next day, I'm leaving for PSG. I think that's the answer. Nothing is happening. I'm not signing a new five-year contract and I'm not leaving for PSG."

But the former Chelsea boss did reiterate he plans to oversee one more job before he retires from management before suggesting he will move onto a new challenge within the next five years.

"I have my contract which ends in June 2019, we are in October 2017 so I don't know what to say. I told people and it is true that I am not going to end my career at United. How is it possible in modern football that any manager lasts 15 to 20 years in the same club? [Arsene] Wenger is the last one.

"I think I am going to be in football 15 years more, minimum. It is impossible to stay that long at one club. If my career was ending in three, four, five yeard then yes, I would end my career at United.

"It is true that I haven't signed a new contract but I am also not thinking about leaving either."