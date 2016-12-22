Jose Mourinho has admitted that Manchester United could make at least one signing during the upcoming January transfer window, but made it clear that there will not be a flurry of activity in terms of incomings and exits.

The Red Devils are said to be close to landing their first winter transfer in Viktor Lindelof in a £38m ($47.4m) deal from Portuguese side Benfica, and are linked with others as Mourinho looks to boost his squad for the second-half of the campaign. United have made their worst start to Premier League campaign under the former Chelsea manager and are currently 13 points of the lead in sixth place.

The 20-times English champions have been linked to a number of players in recent weeks, but the Portuguese manager has revealed that he prefers to do his business in the summer rather than midway through the season. Mourinho also admitted that he is not looking to offload any player at the moment, but stated that the club will not stand in the way if a player wishes to leave.

"In Portugal, the front pages say every player in Portugal now is coming to Manchester United. It's normal, a few seasons ago every player from Portugal was going to Chelsea, going to Real Madrid, it's normal with the connection," Mourinho told Sky Sports ahead of United's festive period fixtures.

"But I keep saying the same, I like my squad. I believe more in the summer market than in the winter window. More time, more choice, I think it's better. But let's see what happens.

"If we buy a player we buy a player, we're not buying two, three or four. If we open the door for someone to leave it's not because we push him, it's because he really wants to leave," he added.

Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay, Ashley Young and Bastian Schweinsteiger have been linked with moves away from the club during the upcoming transfer window. The quartet have had difficulty in accruing regular game time and a number of Premier League clubs are pondering moves either on loan or on a permanent basis.