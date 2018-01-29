Jose Mourinho has suggested the club will allow Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United before his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer.

Reports on Monday [29 January] have claimed MLS outfit LA Galaxy are now edging closer to completing a move to sign the United striker, who is currently sidelined through injury having returned from a seven-month layoff just last November.

While the English transfer window closes on Wednesday (31 January), the MLS window does not open until 7 February, with players free to make the move state-side from that date.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday [31 January], Mourinho insisted he knew nothing of Galaxy's interest in the 36-year-old. But with United's attacking options considerably bolstered by the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, the manager admitted he will not stand in the striker's way if he does ask for the move.

"Zlatan is in the last year of his contract. I repeat, he has said nothing about it to me," Mourinho said. "But if it is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country then we are here to help and create conditions for that to happen, not to make his life difficult.

"But the last thing Zlatan told me, he was to recover totally and help the team. That was the last thing I heard from him."

United could also be without Marouane Fellaini next season with the Belgium international's contract set to expire this summer. Mourinho confirmed the club remain in talks with the former Everton midfielder with all parties hoping an agreement can be met that will see the player remain at Old Trafford, but admitted there is no deal in sight yet.

"He's a very important player for me and he's a great professional who is giving everything he can to help the team. There is a desire from myself, the board and the player to stay together and that's our objective. Are we going to reach? Are we going to agree? I don't know. But what I know is myself, the board and the player we would like to have a happy end."