Rafa Benitez remains confident that Newcastle United will sign some players before the transfer window closes on Wednesday (31 January) but the Spanish boss admitted he would have liked to have the job done two weeks ago.

Benitez has been on the hunt for reinforcements since the beginning of the window in order to help his side avoid relegation.

However, Newcastle have only brought in one player so far this month in the form of Kenedy on loan from Chelsea.

It has been said that Newcastle are still likely to add at one striker and one goalkepper to his squad before the January 31 deadline.

Reports in recent days have claimed that Newcastle have already had offers worth £14m and £15m rejected for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen, with the Eredivisie outfit said to be holding out for approximately £20m.

Gremio forward Luan has been mentioned as an alternative target in recent days while a number of goalkeepers have also been linked with a move to St James Park since the beginning of the month.

Benitez didn't give any update on specific pursuits but the boss admitted that Newcastle will surely "have chances" to bring in new players before Wednesday's deadline.

"I think we will have chances (to make signings)," Benitez said as quoted by The Northern Echo following Newcastle's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup.

"Obviously it is not ideal because I wanted to do my business by January 15 or 20, but still we have days and I have the belief that maybe we can do something - and maybe it will be right.

"We are trying to do business. Still we will see as we have time, and hopefully we can do something. Until the 31st, I have to give my confidence. I don't think that if we do anything they will have enough time to do anything in this game (against Burnley). At least we will try to do something."

Benitez's long-term future at Newcastle has come under question amid his discontent with the club's transfer policy.

The Spanish boss recently suggested that he could consider signing a new deal if Newcastle stay in the Premier League and he is backed in the final days of the transfer window.

Benitez insisted that he is happy at the club but insisted that he needs everyone at the club "on the same page" ahead of the final days of the transfer window.

"I think our fans are very clever. They know what is going on and I want to make sure I don't let them down so I want to keep going because I am a professional and I want to do well," the Newcastle boss added.

"I am happy in the city, with the fans and I can see the potential of the club, but we have to be sure that everyone has the same message, the same ideas, and that we are all on the same page.

"We have to keep working hard. I will keep working as hard, I am working now with all my staff and all my players to improve the team."