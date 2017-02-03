Jose Mourinho has insisted he has already informed the Manchester United board who he wishes to sign in the summer.

United opted against making any additions to their squad during the January transfer window, with the club's major winter business the departures of Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, who left on permanent deals to join Everton and Lyon respectively.

After a week where reports have emerged suggesting United have already agreed a deal in principle for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, Mourinho would not discuss any individual deals when addressing the press on Friday. He did however confirm the club have been made aware of players he wants at the club in time for the 2017-18 season.

"My board knows what I think are our needs and from now until the summer I just focus on my players, our competitions, my club, our fans and try to get the best possible results," Mourinho said.

Citing sources at Old Trafford, Yahoo Sport claimed this week United have the "basis of an agreement in place" to sign France international Griezmann in a deal that is likely to go close to breaking the world record £89m ($113m) the club paid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

The report adds Griezmann will be offered the no. 7 shirt recently vacated by Memphis Depay on a contract worth around £15m a year – the same as Paul Pogba.

Griezmann is one of four players on Mourinho's summer shortlist. The Daily Telegraph reported in December the 25-year-old makes the list alongside Benfica pair Victor Lidelof and Nelson Semedo, together with Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as the players the United boss has identified to continue his revolution at Old Trafford.