Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out any possibility of allowing Anthony Martial leave Old Trafford either on loan or a permanent transfer as he targets fourth addition to the squad in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese tactician has set his sights on adding four new players to his squad for the 2017/18 season. So far, he has been successful in securing the services of three players and the list includes Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.

"I'll be happier if they give me four of four, but they did a great effort," Mourinho was quoted as saying by United's official website.

Mourinho has publicly expressed his desire to sign an "attacking player" and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic has been constantly linked with a move to United. The Serie A outfit are asking for £48.5m ($64.1m) for the Croatian international, which the Red Devils are unwilling to meet.

Inter were also ready to do business with the 20-time English champions if the 21-year-old Martial would be included as a part of the deal, which would allow United to sign Perisic. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has insisted the former AS Monaco man is in his plans for the new season.

When asked if Martial is in his plans, the Red Devils' boss said: "Everybody is in the plan – the plan is not to have a good team, but a good squad, with options. We have important players injured for a long time and they will be back by the end of the year, so our squad is not so big,"

"We need options. Lukaku, Martial, Rashford – all of them are different players. We need everyone. It's going to be good, it's going to be fun to choose the team for every match according to the plan, the opponent, our game-plan.

"The squad is good and as I said a few months ago, I was hoping for four players to improve the squad. The club did a fantastic job by getting three of them, which is very difficult in the crazy market we're in now. I thank the club."