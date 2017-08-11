Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has not ruled out bringing in a fourth signing before the transfer window closes but insists he will not moan or cry if no more new faces arrive.

Mourinho stressed at the end of the 2016-17 season he was keen to bring in four new faces this summer with the club acting quickly to sign Victor Lindelof in June. In July, they sealed a £75m deal to bring Romleu Lukaku in from Everton with Nemanja Matic arriving from Chelsea at the end of the month.

The United boss made no secret of his desire to bring in another attacking option with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic his first choice for the role. Inter's refusal to listen to offers below their £48m valuation of their player has prevented any deal from being struck, with Gareth Bale not interested in a move to Old Trafford despite the club's long-standing interest in the Real Madrid star.

But having witnessed first-hand just how difficult it has been for clubs to conduct business this summer, Mourinho says he will not be complaining if his squad stays as it is come 31 August.

"My initial analysis coming from January and progressively through the other months I was thinking about four players but I am not a difficult person to work with - in spite of it looking different sometimes. I understand the reality of the market, I understand the reality of the number," Mourinho told a press conference, the Manchester Evening News report.

"I also understand that my club by doing 75% of what I initially asked, I think the club did very well so I don't think I am in a position of crying, moaning, and protesting. I am not in a position to say I am not happy with."

With Timothy Fosu-Mensah joining Crystal Palace on loan, United could also be in the market for another right-back to provide competition for Antonio Valencia. Reports have even suggested Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier has agreed a deal to join the Premier League giants, but Mourinho is confident new signing Lindelof can fill the role if no one else comes in.

"Victor can play right-back and can play central midfielder, we got a central midfielder, we got a striker. Obviously the [remaining] 25% would be a player for another position playing from the sides.

"But we have players and if we cannot strengthen the team in these areas we have people we can trust and go for it."

Mourinho also reiterated the club are still in talks to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

"It's not something urgent, that we are desperate to have it done or not done, I just think that he was very clear by showing what he did last year was not enough for him.

"He thinks he can do more and wants more at the highest level so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us for the second part of the season."