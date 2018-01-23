Manchester United are reportedly "confident" of doing deals to sign Carlos Soler from Valencia and Julian Weigl of Borussia Dortmund with central midfield their area of focus after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

With United bringing in a player who has a track record of delivering in wide positions and up front in the form of Sanchez, United now feel those two positions have been adequately strengthened with Jose Mourinho now keen to shift focus to other areas, according to the Independent.

Central midfield has proved to be a problematic area this term with Paul Pogba missing 13 games through injury and suspension and Marouane Fellaini being absent for much of the first-half of the season with knee problems. The Belgium international is meanwhile able to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Michael Carrick meanwhile is likely to retire at the end of the current campaign and join United's coaching staff, with Jose Mourinho now seeking a long-term replacement for the former Tottenham Hotspur star.

United have been closely linked with 21-year-old Soler and 22-year-old Weigl this season with the Independent now reporting United are "confident" of doing a deal for both players.

Spain Under-21 international Soler only made his Valencia debut in December 2016 but swiftly made an impression on the first-team, signing a new contract until 2021 last May which includes a €80m (£71.5m, $94.4m) release clause.

United meanwhile are said to be long-term admirers of deep-lying player maker Weigl, the player most likely to be viewed as a long-term replacement for Carrick.

The arrival of Sanchez however means United's interest in Weigl's Dortmund teammate Christian Pulisic has faded somewhat, with the report suggesting United will not pursue a move as aggressively as they would have done had they not signed the Chile international.