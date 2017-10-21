Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is not concerned about Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's latest remarks after admitting that he moans about the fixture list.

The Red Devils settled for a narrow 1-0 victory over Benfica in the third Champions League tie of the season. For their trip to Portugal, the 20-time English champions were without six players as Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Eric Bailly joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo in the injury list.

Following the match, Mourinho admitted that he does not "cry and cry and cry" like other managers about injuries. The former Juventus and Italy coach criticised United manager and urged him to "look at himself."

In the past, the Portuguese tactician has moaned about the fixture pile up. Mourinho went on to suggest that he will still continue to cry about the fixture list, while suggesting that it is not his "philosophy" to cry about injuries.

"I don't speak to him. I don't know why he speaks to me. That's no problem. Maybe it's not his fault. Maybe it's the journalists' fault when probably they've passed him a wrong message," Mourinho explained, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"I know what I said after the match, which is basically the same as I said in the first answer. It is the reality. There are managers all over the world that, by philosophy, they prefer to speak about injuries, prefer to try to find excuses of a hypothetical failure based on injuries.

"Since last season we had big injuries and last season without Lukaku and Zlatan was even more important for us. Our philosophy is not to moan, not to cry.

"I moan and cry about other things. I moan about the fixtures, moan about no time to rest. I moan about why I don't understand why we play Saturday after Wednesday when we should play Sunday. I moan about this all the time but not about injuries.

"When managers says I moan about the fixtures then he is right but nobody can say I moan about injuries because I always try to speak about opportunities for other players.

"Would Scott McTominay have made his Champions League debut if we had Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini available? No, he wouldn't even be on the bench. It was an opportunity for a kid."