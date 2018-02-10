Anna Duggar is back on Instagram after a 2-year hiatus. The wife of disgraced reality star Josh Duggar has returned with a picture-perfect photo of her kids playing.

She shared a collage of photos of her sons, Michael and Marcus, playing with clementines and captioned it saying, "Usually my boys are playing with blocks, hot wheels, and nerf guns. Sometimes they decide to get creative "toys" — stack 'em and then snack 'em! #creativity."

Fans are thrilled with the 29-year-old TLC star's return and welcomed her with supportive comments. A user wrote, "WELCOME BACK!! So big, so sweet!" Another added, "Welcome back! You have been missed! Your boys are adorable!"

"Have missed updates on your family, especially the kids -xx- Spam us like crazy with photos of the kids have missed a lot over the last couple years," wrote one user referring to her absence since February 2016.

Many fans were hoping for more picture-perfect photos from her. "Welcome back sweet girl! Can't wait to see pics of your beautiful family, I know that they're getting big!" Another fan excitedly commented, "So happy to see you back! Can't wait to see more pics of the kiddos..."

Some social media users also took the opportunity to slam Anna for staying with husband, Josh, despite cheating scandal and other molestation allegations against him that first surfaced in 2015.

One user criticised Anna, and wrote, "Have you finally realised that there is no hope for cheaters and especially molesters??? Incestuous molestation at that..glad you have your children..but please move on and don't bring anymore into the world with your sick hopefully soon to be Ex-husband."

Amid all the controversies, Josh and Anna officially welcomed their fifth child together, son Mason Garett Duggar in September 2017. Josh and Anna are also parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2.

The family announced the baby news on their website and wrote, "Mason Garrett Duggar has arrived!!! 9 lbs 1 oz , 22" long, born 9/12/17. We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him."

The TLC stars announced the pregnancy in March 2017 while explaining their efforts to work on their marriage amid all the controversies. Josh and Anna wrote on their site at the time, "For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."