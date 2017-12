In a mysterious turn of events, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's Twitter account has suddenly gone offline. Although it appears to have been just a couple of hours since the account went down, speculation about the account's mysterious disappearance are already doing the rounds on Twitter.

Gizmodo reported that Assange's Twitter account was likely deleted between midnight and 1am GMT. While some of Assange's die-hard supporters are outraged by what they consider to be Twitter's censorship of free speech, others are celebrating the account's disappearance.

Assange joined Twitter in February this year and has been a fairly active user. Over the past year, Assange has tweeted out several provocative posts, including mysterious codes believed to be a "dead man's switch", a post teasing that he may run for UK parliament, and more.

Assange's last tweet appears to have been posted on 22 December and it included an image with one of Assange's own quotes, which said, "A knowledgeable public, is an empowered public, is a free public."

It is still unclear whether the account has been suspended by Twitter or if Assange himself deleted it. There have been no comments from WikiLeaks' official Twitter account on the matter as of now.