Universal Pictures has announced plans to release a third instalment in the Jurassic World series, with a release date pencilled in for June 2021. The news comes four months ahead of the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

No director is in place for the threequel, but Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is to once again act as executive producer and co-write the screenplay with franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael.

The Impossible and A Monster Calls director J.A. Bayona helmed Fallen Kingdom, which set to release in June.

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer alongside Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley as producers.

In 2015 Jurassic World reinvigorated the Jurassic Park franchise 14 years after its last big-screen outing with a soft-reboot envisioning the collapse of an up-and-running dinosaur theme park.

While reviews were mixed, the film was an enormous success at the box office, becoming the third highest-grossing movie of all time until Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released later that same year. It currently sits at fourth on the all-time list.

The new trilogy stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Jurassic World employees who survived the devastation caused by a genetically-engineered dino created to draw in more visitors.

In Fallen Kingdom, their characters Claire and Owen head back to the island to aid in the animals' rescue as a dormant volcano erupts. The film then transfers to the mainland, where the shady owners of the island are auctioning off their creations to the highest bidder.

Fallen Kingdom also stars Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, and Jeff Goldblum, reprising his role as Dr Ian Malcolm from the first two Spielberg-directed movies.

The sequel is set to be released on 6 June 2018. Jurassic World 3 has been set for 11 June 2021.