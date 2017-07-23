Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's hesitance to sign a new contract with Arsenal has nothing to do with financial reasons, according to a report.

The England midfielder's contract expires in the summer of 2018 and his Gunners future has been under serious doubt, with the player having turned down two offers to renew his deal.

According to the Mirror, the reason behind the contract stand-off between the two parties is not money, but an effort on Oxlade-Chamberlain's part to push himself.

The youngster wants to realise his potential somewhere else with clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly interested in his signature.

One of the reasons he does not think that is possible at the Emirates Stadium is because of his injury problems, as well as constantly being in and out of the side with no consistency.

The same report claims that manager Arsene Wenger has held face-to-face talks with the 23-year-old during their pre-season tour of Australia and China, but was informed of Oxlade-Chamberlain's intentions to leave the club.

Wenger insists, however, that the former Southampton player will remain at the club. "Yes, 100 per cent I expect him to stay," the manager was quoted as saying by Arsenal's official website. "There is no speculation – no matter what happens, he will stay."

But the north London side may be tempted to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain if they fail to balance the books with the sale of players who do not have much of a future at the Emirates.

Arsenal are still pursuing the signing of Thomas Lemar from Monaco but will need to offload the likes of Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy, which has been a struggle so far this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Arsenal from Southampton in the summer of 2011 as one of England's hottest prospects. While he is still yet to reach his potential, the Portsmouth native had an excellent end to the 2016/17 season.