Liverpool have started talks with Roberto Firmino over a new contract for the Brazil striker amid another encouraging campaign at Anfield.

The 26-year-old still has over two years remaining on his current deal he signed when he joined from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015.

Firmino produced the latest contribution of a productive campaign in the Premier League win over Newcastle United as he set up Sadio Mane in the second half of a 2-0 success.

As the spearhead of a Liverpool attack which also boasts the division's leading scorer Mohamed Salah, Firmino has also registered 22 goals in all competitions.

The Daily Telegraph claimed in January that Liverpool are planning to reward Firmino - in the wake of Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona - with a contract for the rest of his career.

In the wake of those reports, the ex-Figueirense hitman suggested he had no plans to become the latest high profile figure to leave Liverpool and paid tribute to manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, Firmino stated that talks over a new deal had yet to begin and that the speculation, which had occurred during the January transfer window, was wide of the mark.

But Klopp has updated the situation by indicating that discussions have indeed started. The German coach is also not worried by interest from rivals clubs, as he is unconvinced Firmino would fit into any other system.

"It (the new contract) is very important for both sides," the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss said, according to Metro.

"I think everything we are doing, the way we play, the way we give him the opportunity constantly to play, he deserves that.

"He deserves that because his work-rate is outstanding but it helped him a lot to step up. He became a different player here.

"Other teams can say 'Hmmm, he's really good' but it is not sure they will play the same way and use him as a nine or a 10 or they'll use him out on the wings.

"It is never sure but of course it is important to keep these players who are at a good age and when there is still space for improvement.

"There is no doubt we want to do that. It's not that their contracts are ending in the summer, but you can imagine we're trying to do that (agree an extension)."

The declaration from Klopp comes after he confirmed Liverpool also want to tie Mane down to a new deal, with just over two seasons also remaining on his current deal.

The Senegal international arrived in the same summer as Firmino, from Southampton and though talks are yet under way Klopp made it clear the five-time European champions are intent on keeping another of their prized assets.