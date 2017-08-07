Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the club do not need any further central defender reinforcements with just a month of the transfer window to go.

The Reds had been trying to land the signature of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk earlier in the summer, who had been valued at £60m ($78.3m).

However, they publicly ended their interest in the Dutchman after Southampton threatened to report the Reds for allegedly tapping up the player.

Despite the setback, Liverpool were still urged to go back for Van Dijk, who had now attracted the interest of Chelsea. The Times reported on 3 August that the Blues were preparing a £50m ($66m) plus add-ons bid.

However, Klopp insists that he has faith in his current crop of centre-backs that include the likes of Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez.

"We have four [centre-backs]. I don't think we need more," Klopp said, as quoted on the Liverpool Echo. "Joe [Gomez] is in a really good way but it was not his day [against Athletic Bilbao]. He made his life difficult with a few passes but things like this happen."

"In the moment I'm fine. We are open until the 31st [of August]. We cannot force the things and we would never get a centre-back just because. We have the need, we have some but you don't take any. It doesn't work.

"Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger, five. Then you win a prize! It's difficult how it is. I'm happy. You can imagine we still work on different things and we will see if it works.

"I am here to work with this squad and not just always thinking 'but if we don't get this or this'. No. We could play tomorrow. It's better that we don't have to but we could play tomorrow."

Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson have been the only signings to arrive at Anfield this summer so far as the Reds aim to end a 27-year league drought.

However, they could suffer a further setback with Philippe Coutinho expected to leave the club.