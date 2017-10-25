Jurgen Klopp is ready to put his trust in young players in a bid to shore up Liverpool's leaky defence, reports say.

The Daily Mirror claims Klopp will take Dejan Lovren out of the firing line after his disastrous performance in the 4-1 loss at Tottenham, with Joe Gomez, 20, replacing the Croatian defender at centre-back.

That would allow the 19-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold to get an extended run in the first team at right-back.

Klopp is also reportedly considering dropping Simon Mignolet after his unconvincing display against Spurs and bringing Loris Karius back into the starting line-up.

Lovren lost track of Harry Kane for Tottenham's opener at Wembley on 22 October, before a misjudged header on the halfway line allowed Son Heung-min to double the hosts' lead.

Klopp responded by taking off Lovren and replacing him with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain around the half-hour mark, but the goals continued to flow as Dele Alli and Kane struck either side of half time to power Spurs seven points clear of their Merseyside rivals.

The German coach turned on Lovren after the match, claiming he would have defended better for the first two goals if he had been on the pitch.

"We have to prove we are better defenders than we are today. The only way to fix it is to stay strong. The first goal would not happen if I am on the pitch, in my trainers," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"It was just defending in all parts. Everything that happened was so obvious... you cannot get results with performances like [that]."

"The first goal was a little throw-in and we were not really there. The second goal was from a counter-attack, when the ball passed Dejan it was already too late.

"I don't want to say too much but if I'm involved in this situation on the pitch then Harry cannot get the ball."

Liverpool's next league assignment sees them hosting newly-promoted Huddersfield at Anfield on 28 October.