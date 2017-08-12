Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the decision over whether Philippe Coutinho remains at the club is out of his hands.

Coutinho, 25, handed in a transfer request on Friday (11 August) just hours after the club's owners Fenway Sports Group issued a statement insisting the Brazil international will not be sold under any circumstances this summer.

Barcelona have twice bid for the player, with their second bid, said to be worth £90m, rejected last week.

Coutinho did not feature in Liverpool's season opener against Watford with a back injury ruling him out of the trip to Vicarage Road. Jurgen Klopp was inevitably quizzed on the player's future post-match, however, suggesting the club owners will make the final call - if they haven't done already.

"I cannot say a lot about it," he told Sky Sports when asked about the Brazilian. "I am responsible for the whole team, all these players, and I need to focus on the players who are available. I have no influence on the players who aren't available.

"I have to accept decisions from owners, that's how it is, and sometimes from players, but for this moment I just have to concentrate on my team."

Flush with cash after Neymar's £198m to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are hopeful of signing both Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele before the transfer window closes. According to the Daily Record, Liverpool are prepared to do business with the La Liga giants, but have priced the player at £137m.

While the club could face a fight to hold onto their prized asset, Klopp is still eager to strengthen his squad further, admitting he is keen to bring in another midfielder before the transfer window closes in 19 days.

"We don't have too many midfield players in the moment who have experience," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

"Are we looking still for players? Yes. That is the truth. But we were looking for players before Adam [Lallana] was injured. Now he is injured and Phil [Coutinho] is injured so we have two less.

"It doesn't make the situation more comfortable. You cannot be really prepared for situations like this but we have time."