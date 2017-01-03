Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed both Daniel Sturridge and James Milner suffered injuries in their 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

With captain Jordan Henderson already unavailable to face his former club on Monday (2 January) after suffering a heel injury in the victory over Manchester City, Klopp reshuffled his starting XI with Sturridge coming into attack.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring after 19 minutes with an instinctive header, but was forced to limp off 10 minutes from full-time following a heavy challenge from Papy Djilobodji, with Lucas coming onto replace him.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea striker was carried down the tunnel after the final whistle but Klopp played down the severity of the injury post-match.

Milner meanwhile was replaced at half-time with Alberto Moreno coming onto replace him. Klopp was also hopeful the versatile full-back's calf injury is not serious.

Klopp told his post-match press conference: "[Sturridge] got a knock on his right ankle. I don't think it's too bad. [Milner] felt like he got a knock on the calf, but he didn't know exactly if he got a knock. So then we needed to be really careful, so that's why we made a change."

Klopp did not share whether Milner and Sturridge wil be ready for next Sunday's FA Cup third round tie against Plymouth Argyle but did confirm Henderson will miss his side's next match.

"I don't know exactly," Klopp said when asked how long he will be without his captain for. "Hopefully it's not too serious, but the FA Cup will be difficult."

Liverpool led twice through Sturridge and Sadio Mane at the Stadium of Light but Sunderland hauled them back twice from the penalty spot through Jermain Defoe. Chelsea can now open up an eight point advantage over the Reds should they pick up a win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.