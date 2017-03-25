JustGiving has taken over a page to raise funds for the family of Aysha Frade, one of the four victims of Wednesday's terror attack in Westminster, after donors raised concerns about the page's administration. In response to concerns, the charity issued a statement on the page assuring donors that their donations would be "used as intended".

The page, "In Loving Memory of Aysha", which had raised almost £18,000 ($22,450) by Saturday afternoon, had been set up, according to a post, to help Frade's children and family in "their hour of need". However, donors searching Elisia Evetts – the name listed as the administrator for the page – were dismayed when they found someone of the same name with a 2013 fraud conviction.

In the statement on the page, JustGiving wrote: "We've been carefully monitoring all of the pages that have been created to help those affected by Wednesday's attack. We are ensuring that all of your kind donations are being used as intended. Because concerns were raised about this page, we are now managing it ourselves and reaching out to the family."

Frade was one of four victims in Wednesday's attack. The 43-year-old mother of two had apparently been on her way to collect her children from school when Khalid Masood ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

Another JustGiving page that claims to be raising £100,000 for Frade's family has been set up. In a comment on the campaign's page, its administrator, identified as Julie Khan, wrote: "I set this up as a long term means of helping the family, taking into consideration the devastating effect losing a loved one can have on them." By Saturday afternoon this campaign had raised nearly £4,600.

A number of pages have been set up in the wake of Wednesday's tragedy to assist family members of those who lost their lives, including 48-year-old PC Keith Palmer, the policeman who was stabbed after confronting Masood and 52-year-old American Kurt Cochrane, who was celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Melissa, who was suffered a broken leg and rib in the attack.

Leslie Rhodes, 75, from Streatham was also named among the dead on Friday.

The attacker, Masood, died after he was shot by armed police, following the stabbing of PC Palmer in Parliament's New Palace Yard.