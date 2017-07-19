Juventus are set to complete the signing of Mattia De Sciglio from AC Milan after being previously linked with Real Madrid's Danilo. The news comes amid reports which claim that the Brazilian right-back is on the verge of moving to Manchester City. It seems now that Pep Guardiola will beat Antonio Conte's Chelsea to Danilo's signature in a deal worth up to €35m (£30.1m, $40.3m).

The Serie A Champions had earmarked the signing of a right-back as a priority for the current summer transfer window following the departure of Dani Alves to Paris Saint Germain.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri also has Stephan Lichtsteiner to cover the role but earlier this month reports claimed that the Champions League runners-up wanted to sign Danilo to cover the huge gap left by Alves.

AS then suggested that the deal was a formality after the Brazilian international had given the green light to make the move - done in order to increase his game-time and bolster his chances of playing at the 2018 World Cup.

However, those reports have cooled in recent days after it emerged that Chelsea and Manchester City had joined the race to secure Danilo's services.

It looks that Juventus have all but given up on signing the Real Madrid defender after having confirmed that De Sciglio is undergoing his medical ahead of completing his move from Milan.

The Italian international right-back, who can also play on the left-side, will reunite with Allegri after the current Juventus manager handed him his first-team debut at Milan back in 2011.

Juventus have reportedly paid around €12m to sign the Italian defender from Milan while Real Madrid were demanding much more to part ways with Danilo.

On Wednesday (19 July) Marca reported that Pep Guardiola's were ready to pay up to €35m (£30.1m, $40.3m) to also beat Chelsea for the signing of the Brazilian right-back.

Transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio is now backing those claims, saying that the deal between City and Real Madrid is done and will be completed in €30m plus €5m in add-ons.