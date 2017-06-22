Juventus have confirmed Dani Alves will leave the club in the summer transfer window after the defender's contract with the Italian champions has been terminated.

The 34-year-old left Barcelona and made a switch to the Turin club last summer and signed a two-year deal. In his debut season, he went on to win the domestic double and lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Alves is looking for a new challenge and Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta has revealed the Serie A outfit has granted the player's wish to leave the Old Lady.

"We're not talking about a breakdown in the relationship, it's the motivation that is fundamental for players," Marotta told Tuttosport, as quoted by ESPN.

"Alves has realised he has a desire to try a new experience, so we're trying to reach a mutual termination of his contract and we wish him good luck."

There were reports of breakdown of relationship between Alves and the club. However, Marotta has played down those reports and admitted "sadness" after the Brazilian international decided to leave Massimiliano Allegri's side.

"There's certainly sadness because of what's been said, but I can confirm there's been no breakdown in our relationship," Juventus chief stressed.

Alves' decision to leave Juventus as a free agent will come as a massive boost for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. The Premier League clubs are interested in securing the services of the right-back.

The former Barcelona star has already expressed his desire of completing a move to England this summer. Mauricio Pochettino wanted Alves as a replacement for Kyle Walker, who is wanted by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

According to the Independent, Walker's move to City could drag through the transfer window as the north London club demand a transfer fee of £50m ($63.4m). Should the Catalan manager fail to land the Premier League star, he will then turn his attention towards Alves.

The same report claims that a move for both Walker and Alves should not be ruled out. The two defenders could end up at City and should this happen, it will be a double blow for Tottenham as they will miss out on the South American full-back and lose their player to Guardiola's side.