Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has revealed he rejected offers from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur before eventually joining the Italian champions from Roma in the summer of 2016.

Pjanic is primed to start for the Bianconeri when they play host to Mauricio Pochettino's side on Tuesday evening (13 February), but the Bosnian international could well have been plying his trade for Spurs if he had decided to step into the void left by Luka Modric, who left north London for Real Madrid in 2012.

Tottenham's interest followed an approach from Arsenal, who were rebuffed in their attempts to bring Pjanic from Lyon.

His decision to reject north London's finest have since been more than justified given that he is now a metronomic presence in the midfield of one of Europe's biggest sides, and the former Metz starlet believes there were "good reasons" standing between him and a move to the Premier League.

"You want to know the names?" Pjanic told the Telegraph. "They were Arsenal and Tottenham."

"There was the opportunity but at that moment I told them I was happy where I was and that's why we didn't sign the deal. But I made my choice using my head and if I made that choice not to go to an English team it was for good reasons."

Nicknamed 'The Pianist' due to his ability to control matches, Pjanic will be keen to live up to his moniker against Tottenham and prove to Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri that he can heed his words, become one of the best deep-lying playmakers in European football by "serving" the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Paolo Dybala.

"I remember when I signed the contract to come here to Juventus, Allegri told me that I could become one of the best in this position in the world. I need to improve but that's what I want," Pjanic said.

"I think [The Pianist] it's more about my style of play, how I touch the ball, how I pass the ball, how I move it. It's a nice nickname but I want to effect things through what I do and not through words.

"I am very good at keeping the ball, I ask for the ball and I aim to help make my team-mates play and try and serve them as much as possible."