Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he is "looking forward" to his duel with veteran Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in Turin.

While the midweek clash at the Juventus Stadium is the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, Kane came up against Chiellini in a 1-1 friendly draw between England and Italy in 2015.

Kane, who is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 23 goals, said he is relishing the chance to test himself against the veteran Italy defender again.

"He's an amazing defender," the Spurs striker was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "My first start for England probably the first five minutes he made a challenge and I probably had a dead leg for 10 minutes. It was a good welcome to international football!

"We know how good their defence is as a whole and obviously their goalkeeper as well. They're a fantastic team and I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"They've kept a lot of clean sheets, but we've scored a lot of goals in the Premier League so it should be a good test."

Chiellini said he did not recall the challenge on Kane in the 2015 friendly but praised the Spurs man as an "extraordinary forward" who Juventus will have to be wary of.

"He's a complete forward who plays for the team," the centre-back said. "In my opinion, he was already one of the best strikers and people were already talking about him then. I think I was a good judge."

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has not travelled to Turin as he is yet to fully regain match fitness following a hamstring injury, while Juventus are without Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Andrea Barzagli and Blaise Matuidi.

Juve are second in Serie A, one point behind Napoli, while Spurs are in fifth place in the Premier League.