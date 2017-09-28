Kaley Cuoco took to social media to thank fans for tuning in to watch The Big Bang Theory season 11 premiere on Monday (25 September) night, and shared a cool new poster featuring all her co-stars –Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik and others.

The whole cast pictured in the Instagram post are wearing funky sunglasses and colourful clothes . Cuoco has captioned it with, "How we feel after finding out our 11th season premiere brought in over 17 million viewers THANK YOU to every single person that tuned in."

The 31-year-old concluded her post saying, "You have no idea how grateful we are for such support over so many years ... this ones for you!!! @bigbangtheory_cbs."

Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, thanked the 17 million viewers for tuning in to watch the premiere night of The Big Bang Theory.

She posted a collage of Amy and Sheldon sharing a tender moment, and captioned it saying, "Wow!!! The numbers are in for @BigBangTheory_cbs Season 11 premiere! 17.6 Million people tuned in to watch it, and @Variety said it was the show's best Live+Same Day ratings performance since Season 9. Thank you to you all for watching, hope you liked it."

Fans of the hit CBS show responded to the actor's adorable thank you post in the comments section, with one user writing, "Fantastic writing, acting and directing, as usual. Enjoy your much-deserved success. You give your best and it shows every time. Thank you for entertaining millions."

Another noted, "Thank you for all the laughter, and for showing that even complicated relationships with complex and unique people can be happy and full of love."

A fan of Cuoco wrote, "Loved it, one of the best season premiers ever! You were Great Miss Kaley!" while another shared a wishlist of his own.

"Never missed an episode!!!! It's time for Leonard and Penny to have a baby!!!!! " commented a social media user.