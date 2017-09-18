Prince Harry is yet to pop the question, but apparently, Meghan Markle is already sorting out her bridal party. According to Woman's Day, the Suits actress has asked her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton to say 'yes' to the dress and be her maid of honour. Sounds a little overzealous to us...

The publication claims the American actress made the proposal with rose gold diamond bracelet worth over £1,000, which came with a note about being a pivotal part of her big day.

Royalists may recall that the Duchess of Cambridge was the unofficial "matron of honour" for her younger sister Pippa Middleton when she tied the knot with billionaire banker James Matthews on 20 May at St Mark's Church in Berkshire in front of 150 guests.

If there is any truth to the latest claims, then they contradict previous reports that Markle's close friend, actress Priyanka Chopra, would be the woman for the job. "She plans to ask her best friend Priyanka Chopra," a source told Life & Style earlier in September.

Markle, who was previously married to Trevor Engelson for a year in 2012, recently opened up about her romance with the fifth-in-line to the throne in a candid interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

"We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us," she said.

"It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Rumours of an imminent engagement reached fever pitch recently after it was claimed the 36-year-old actress had finally been introduced to Queen Elizabeth II on 3 September at Birkhall.

'It went well. It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters," an insider told Us Weekly. "The entire weekend was a success. [Harry] was able to introduce someone he loves to someone he cares for deeply," noted the source. The insider also claimed that Markle is a perfect fit for the Royal family.