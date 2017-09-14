Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for over a year now and the Suits star has now met almost everyone from the Royal family, including Harry's beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a report in US Weekly, the 36-year-old actress finally met the Queen on 3 September. The report adds that she was "a little nervous" at the thought of meeting the 91-year-old monarch.

Following the couple's three-week vacation in Botswana and Zambia, the American actress was reportedly introduced to Her Majesty at the Balmoral Castle, the Queen's summer residence.

A source told the magazine, "Harry decided to take Meghan to visit as he hadn't been up yet all summer. He wanted to introduce Meghan to the queen."

Revealing how her first meeting with the queen went, the insider revealed, "'It went well. It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters."

An introduction with the Queen is possibly the final step in making Meghan permanent in the family and since the USA Network star has met everyone in the Royal Family, one might wonder if a royal engagement news is far away.

"The entire weekend was a success. He [Harry] was able to introduce someone he loves to someone he cares for deeply," noted the source. The insider also claimed that Markle is a perfect fit for the Royal family.

"She fits perfectly into the family. The difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing," explained the insider and went on to add that she "gets on fabulously with Charles, as do she and Camilla."

A source claimed that Harry intended to propose during the African holiday, while another insider says the former Apache helicopter pilot "wouldn't tell anyone for a while."

Revealing more about their impending engagement news, the source claimed, "These things are planned well in advance; it's not easy to roll out that kind of news. Everyone knows how happy Harry is and is excited for the day it's announced."

Recently, the Toronto-based star opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry for the first time in an interview with Vanity Fair.

She told the outlet, "We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us."