Katy Perry has eventually broken her silence on rumours about getting plastic surgery done in the past. Speaking to Refinery29, the 33-year-old songstress slammed the rumours and said she has not altered her appearance with plastic surgery.

The Roar singer, however, admitted to having undergone one cosmetic procedure for her face, but it did not involve going under the knife, she reportedly said.

"I haven't had any," Perry was quoted by the publication as saying. She added that she only underwent a procedure to remove dark circles from under her saggy eyes.

"I've done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn't really matter."

While she personally has stayed away from plastic surgery, Perry feels people should do what makes them happy while staying true to themselves. If someone wants to get a plastic surgery like a nose job done, they should go ahead if that will make them feel better, she said. She also said that the "negative stigma about physical alterations" is slowly fading away.

"'Go ahead!' Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl," the songstress was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, if plastic surgery is not the secret to her flawless skin, then what is? Perry revealed that she has been religiously following one routine for her skincare and also eating healthy. She said she uses Proactiv but, she is not paid to endorse the product, instead, it has actually worked wonders in solving her acne problem.

"I remember I was doing laser treatments, trying different ointments, going to very expensive facialists, and nothing worked. Someone recommended I try the Proactiv cleanser and I thought, 'No way, no how will that fix anything.' And I've been using it for 10 years and it's been incredible. I don't break out because of that," she said.

Perry added that the type of food one eats also makes a big difference on one's body, saying in the past year she has "eaten — less fast food, less sugar — and the sustainability of my body is so much better. My face just glows."