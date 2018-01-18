Congratulations are pouring in for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after they welcomed their baby girl earlier this week. While many celebrities and fans are taking to social media to extend their wishes and blessings to the newborn, those close to the family are paying a visit to the couple and showering gifts.

However, one celebrity couple went beyond just wishing Kardashian, 37, and West, 40, on the big news as they presented the little child a rare and expensive gift.

According to The Sun, Beyonce, 36, and Jay Z, 48, have gifted Kardashian and West's newborn a one-of-a-kind diamond bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz, with a whopping price tag of $20,000 (£15,000). The custom-made bracelet has number three engraved on it to signify she is Kardashian and West's third child, the report added.

Beyonce and Jay Z are parents to Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Sir and Rumi, who were born in June 2017.

"Beyonce and Jay could not be more pleased for them, they can't wait to meet the little one, and have sent them this gift already," a source told the news outlet. "It shows they have all moved on from the past, and they are 'familia' once more," the source added, referring to the strained relationship between Jay Z and West.

"Kanye is over the moon as he has always considered Jay Z his 'big brother,' and Beyonce has always been one of his closest friends. It's only a matter of time before the playdates begin."

The report indicates Jay Z and West have mended their fractured relationship. Jay Z had hinted that he wanted to end the tension in their relationship in November 2017.

"But, that happens. In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we're 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that. You know what I'm saying? There's gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through," he had told The New York Times at that time. "And the only way to get through that is we sit down and have a dialogue."

Kardashian and West welcomed their third child via surrogate on Monday (15 January). The couple are also parents to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

Shortly after welcoming her baby girl, Kardashian took to her website to make the announcement. "She's here! We're so in love," she wrote. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl."

Meanwhile, rumours about Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, being heavily pregnant and going into labour a few days before the arrival of the baby girl sparked a new rumour. Social media posts were flooded with people speculating if Kylie was Kardashian's surrogate. The speculations were backed by Kylie's long absence from social media and family events.