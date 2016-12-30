Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted enjoying a romantic snowy vacation in a mountain resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the Roar songstress was spotted shopping with her boyfriend, Bloom, over the holiday weekend. Perry wore a grey hoodie and fur-lined winter coat to brave the cold and teamed it up with a baseball cap and hoop silver earrings.

Orlando, however, showed off his goofy side in a pair of silly Santa Claus glasses, as he too donned a thick blue coat to fend off the chill. The lovebirds reportedly rented a luxury villa, along with some of Katy's family members for the holiday season.

Before jetting off to Wyoming, the couple dressed up in Santa costumes to surprise children at LA's Children's Hospital on 20 December. Katy and Orlando performed a sing-along song with the little ones, handed out gifts and took several photos.

Perry even posted an image of herself with Bloom dressed as Santa on Instagram and wrote, "This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there... it lifts spirits and heals hearts. I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That's the greatest gift of all. ❤"

Bloom and Perry began dating in early 2016. Orlando was previously married to Miranda Kerr from 2007 to 2013. The 32-year-old Dark Horse singer was married to Russell Brand and they split in 2012.