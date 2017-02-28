Key Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway has been accused of disrespect after she was photographed kneeling on a sofa in the Oval Office.

Frequently seen defending Trump's policies on cable news, Conway has attracted criticism in recent weeks by referencing the non-existent Bowling Green massacre in an interview defending Trump's immigrant ban, and promoting Ivanka Trump's clothing brand in another.

On Monday (26 February), she knelt on the sofa in the president's office while taking a photograph of presidents and leaders of the nation's historically black colleges and universities meeting Trump. She afterwards checked the photograph with her feet still tucked under her, attracting the ire of Twitter users.

"What are you doing on that couch Kellyanne Conway? Does not look respectful in the Oval Office," one said.

Another commented: "To be fair we shouldn't expect people born in barn to know any better. No respect for the highest office."

Trump was meeting with the leaders of the nation's historically black colleges and universities at the White House, committing to a partnership between his administration and the schools.

On Friday, a group of 15 legal ethics professors made a complaint to the Bar against Conway, accusing her of misconduct. Conway was admitted to the Washington DC Bar in 1995 after studying at George Washington University Law School.

In a letter to the Washington DC Office of Disciplinary Counsel they listed occasions on which they argued Mrs Conway had "brought shame upon the legal profession" and engaged in "dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation", with the Bowling Green claim among incidents cited.