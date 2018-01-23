Chelsea have permitted left-back Kenedy to complete a loan move to Newcastle United after they agreed to terms with AS Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri.

The young Brazilian, who can play as a left-back or in left midfield, has travelled to Tyneside to join the Magpies on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign. He will become the Blues' fourth January deal following the arrival of Ross Barkley from Everton, which was followed by departures of midfielders Josimar Quintero and Nathan.

Newcastle have been linked with Kenedy since the summer, but Chelsea were unwilling to let him leave until they secured a replacement. They were linked with and failed with a move for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro last summer, which held back the Brazilian's move to Rafael Benitez's side.

According to Goal, Chelsea are now willing to let him leave after agreeing to a move with Roma for Palmieri. Newcastle are expected to pay the Blues a loan fee to sign Kenedy until the summer.

The 21-year-old has had to play second fiddle to Marcos Alonso, who is Antonio Conte's preferred choice at left wing-back position. Kenedy has made just six appearances in all competitions for the reigning Premier League champions this season and will be hoping to feature more under Benitez for the remainder of the campaign.

The former Liverpool manager has made it clear that Newcastle need to make additions during the ongoing January transfer window in order to remain in the Premier League. Benitez confirmed that a list had been handed to owner Mike Ashley, but admitted that it could be too late to get all the players they wanted.

"It's going to be a very important week for us," Benitez said, as quoted by the Mirror. "We've been working very hard to make sure we have the names who can help the team to stay up."

"We have the names, we gave a list to the owner. Now it's just a case of waiting to see if we can do what we have to do.

"They know the names. They know what they have to do and it doesn't matter if it's loans or permanent signings – we need the bodies to give the team the ability to manage. This team was in the Championship and got promoted, and we don't have much experience of the Premier League," the Spanish coach explained.

"I expect someone, but we'll see. I don't know how many we can get, it's a little bit late now. If they have experience in the Premier League, it'll be easier for us. If not, they have to have different characteristics and give us something we don't have at the moment."

Kenedy is expected to be the first player through doors at St James' Park with the left-sided defender expected to complete his medical in the next 24 hours before being confirmed as a Newcastle player.