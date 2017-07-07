Kesha is still reeling after admitting she has a crush on Harry Styles.

The Tik Tok singer has recalled her "humiliation" after BBC Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw rang Styles when Kesha was previously on his breakfast show in 2013. Although Grimshaw tried to play matchmaker between the pop stars, it was bad timing as the One Direction star was ill when the host called him live on air.

Returning to Grimshaw's breakfast show on 7 June, Kesha said: "You decided to ring him in front of the whole world, what a nice guy you are. He was asleep and sick if I recall."

When Grimshaw sarcastically asked how their romance was developing, Kesha replied: "Really good, we're married now." After confirming she has not seen Styles, 23, since their awkward phone conversation, Kesha said of the ordeal: "Thank God, no. That was humiliating. That was horrendous."

Much to Kesha's horror, Grimshaw, 32, then joked: "He's actually going to be in your hotel when you get back. We've tucked him up in bed, he's ready for you Kesha."

It was a momentous day for Kesha, 30, who released her anticipated new single, Praying. The song marks a fresh start for the singer who has been embroiled in a bitter and highly-publicised legal battle with her former producer Dr Luke. In the lawsuit, Kesha accused the musician of sexual assault while demanding to be released from her contract with Sony Music.

Explaining the emotional weight of the single, Kesha told Grimshaw: "Praying, my first single in almost four years, comes out today. I have channelled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I've overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach.

"I've found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace. This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal."

Kesha's long-awaited third studio album, Rainbow, is set for release on 11 August.

Listen to Kesha's new single Praying: