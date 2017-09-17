Funnyman Kevin Hart created a stir on social media after he released an emotional apology for his wife and children. His confession on Instagram has made many of his fans believe that he has cheated on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish.

"Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all," the Jumanji actor captioned the confessional video that he shared on Instagram.

Speculations are abuzz that the 38-year-old is being blackmailed with a sex tape leak that confirms his cheating. "I am at a place in my life where I feel I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions, and recently I didn't," an emotional Hart says in the video.

In his apology to wife Eniko, the Hollywood actor and comedian confessed that he made 'bad errors.'

"I'm not perfect and I'm not gonna sit up here and say that I am, or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know I'm gonna hurt the people closest to me, who I've talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids."

In July, Hart had dismissed the cheating rumours after a clip surfaced on the internet where he was seen sitting inside a car outside a Miami Beach hotel talking to a mystery brunette for around 20 minutes. But in the video, he did admit to being 'wrong' and creepily hinted that he is being blackmailed for his 'mistakes'.

"It's a sh*tty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behavior," he continues.

"At the end of the day, I just simply got to do better. But I'm also not gonna allow a person to have financial gain off my mistakes. In this particular situation, that's what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes," he added.

The spokesperson of the actor, meanwhile, has said in a statement that "someone tried to set up Kevin in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."