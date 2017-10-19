Kevin Smith has promised that he will donate money made from films of his that were backed by Harvey Weinstein to industry nonprofit Women In Film, during an expletive-filled rant on his podcast Hollywood Babble-On.

"My entire career is tied up with this man," Smith said of the producer (via ABC), who has been the subject of dozens of accusations of sexual harassment, assault and rape. "No f***ing movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career... It's wrapped up in something really f***ing horrible."

"I was singing praises of somebody that I didn't f***ing know."

Smith later said that for the rest of his life he will donate $2,000 (£1,500) a month to Women in Film, comprised from residuals for Weinstein-produced films like Clerks, which was the writer/director's breakthrough hit.

Weinstein also produced Clerks 2, Jersey Girl and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Women in Film is an organisation "dedicated to promoting equal opportunities for women [and] encouraging creative projects by women" within the film industry.

When an audience member said it wasn't his fault, Smith replied: "I'm not looking for sympathy. I know it's not my fault, but I didn't f***ing help. I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and s*** like that, and he changed my f***ing life.

"And I showed other people, like, 'You can dream, and you can make stuff, and this man will put it out.' I was singing praises of somebody that I didn't f***ing know. I didn't know the man that they keep talking about in the press. Clearly he exists, but that man never showed himself to me.

"It all hurts, and it didn't happen to me, but it all hurts."

Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne are among those who've shared their encounters with Weinstein. Actor Rose McGowan is among the women who have accused Weinstein of rape.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex made against him and his currently in rehab seeking treatment for sex addiction.

Numerous projects have been cancelled as Hollywood distances itself from The Weinstein Company, which Harvey co-founded with his brother Bob in 2005. The studio has been in talks about a potential sale with buyout firm Colony Capital.

The Weinstein Company said has said that in addition to securing an "immediate capital infusion" it has also been talking to the company about a "potential sale of all or a significant portion" of the company's assets.

Smith said that even if the company does go under, he will continue to donate the money.