Channing Tatum has said that he has cut ties with Harvey Weinstein's production company following allegations of rape, harassment and sexual abuse against the movie mogul. The Magic Mike star has said that he will no longer be working on films with the Weinstein Company.

The 37-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday (18 October) to offer his support to the alleged sexual abuse victims of Weinstein's, saying that the "brave women" who have come forward to "speak their truth" about the disgraced movie producer are the "true heroes".

"The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us," Tatum wrote on Instagram. "They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in."

"Our lone project in development with TWC — Matthew Quick's brilliant book, Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock — is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse," he continued. "While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy."

Tatum was supposed to mark his directorial debut alongside Carolin with the adaptation of Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock, a novel that tells the story of an outcast high school student who has plans to shoot his former best friend and then kill himself on his 18th birthday.

Tatum ended his statement by saying that the time is right to make a positive change in Hollywood.

"This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to," he said. "The truth is out — let's finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all."