Keylor Navas has warned that he will defend his Real Madrid number one role "to the death" amid increasing speculation linking Los Blancos with a summer move for Manchester United's David De Gea or Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois. The Costa Rica international has vowed he is ready to turn the jeers of fans into applause after a section of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd voiced their frustration with the goalkeeper's poor form during the 3-3 draw against Las Palmas.

The 30-year-old stopper was on the verge of joining Manchester United in the summer of 2015 as part of the deal which was expected to bring De Gea to the Champions League winners.

However, both deals collapsed on deadline day and Navas managed to move on from the episode by making an impressive 2015-16 campaign.

Navas has however struggled to replicate that form in the current campaign and reports in Spain indicate Real Madrid will try to sign either De Gea or Chelsea's Courtois over the summer to replace him.

Earlier this week former Real Madrid goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares told IBTimes UK that Los Blancos should stick with Navas rather than make a big investment in Courtois or De Gea this summer. Marca recently claimed Los Blancos will need to break the bank if they want to sign the United keeper as he has a €65m (£55.6m, $68.3m) release clause in his contract at Old Trafford.

But Navas added more fuel to the debate during the 3-3 draw at Las Palmas after being booed by his own fans following another big mistake which saw Kevin-Prince Boateng giving the visitors a temporary 3-1 advantage at the Bernabeu.

Pressed by Spanish reporters about the fans' displeasure forcing Real Madrid to get rid of him in the summer for a high profile keeper, Navas said: "I do not think that the fans make the decisions of who stays and who doesn't. I know I have to work to improve. The one who is here now is me and I am going to defend my position to the death. There are a lot of games remaining. Sometimes things do not work out as well as we like but I still have the faith that we are going to win titles this season,"

"I'm very calm. I respect the decision (of some fans to whistle at me) but I am going to work to change those whistles into applause. People are free to express their opinion. If we win La Liga those who whistle will be happy at the end."

Navas also pointed out that he made some crucial saves to help his team rescue a draw while backing his side to turn the situation around and beat Barcelona for the La Liga title.

"It is not the first time I have been whistled at the Bernabeu. It's nothing new but I have faith in God that I can turn the situation around. When the bullets are firing you must show your chest. I go home knowing that I make a mistake but I also did some good things, I did four good saves to help my team. I know that I have to improve and I am not going to hide. La Liga is still open and our target is to win," Navas said after the draw saw Barcelona move to the top of La Liga following their 6-1 thrashing of Sporting Gijon.