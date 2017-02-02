Keylor Navas is unconcerned about renewed reports linking Real Madrid with a summer swoop for Manchester United number one David de Gea or Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois. The Costa Rica international said he is ready to fight whoever joins to keep the number one shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Navas, 30, enjoyed an impressive 2015-16 campaign after becoming the club's main custodian following the departure of Iker Casillas to Porto. However, he has failed to replicate that form since undergoing an Achilles' tendon operation during the summer of 2016.

Some pundits have suggested Kiko Casilla should replace Navas between the sticks this season, as the second keeper has impressed in the Copa del Rey.

The spotlight on Navas has also reopened a debate on whether Real Madrid should try to address the situation in the summer with the signing of either De Gea or Courtois.

Radio station Cadena Cope recently reported Real Madrid could make a new move for Courtois in the summer as the Belgium international is "crazy" about the possibility of switching back to La Liga.

However, asked about those reports during an interview with Cadena Ser, Navas said: "I am very clear about this. They always bring the best players in the world here [to Madrid]. That motivates me as it means that I am here because I am among the best. I know there are many things out of my control but I will fight hard for the things that I can control to be here for many years. I am relaxed about it all.

"Honestly, if another goalkeeper comes, I am not thinking about giving up. Whoever comes I will compete with and I will try to do my best. Furthermore, I can learn from the others as I am learning from Kiko, from Ruben [Yañez] and the goalkeeper from Castilla)... because if I learn I will be better."

But questioned asked whether he would like to learn from De Gea, he jokily responded: "I can learn from him by watching him on TV! Also from Courtois, [Gianluigi] Buffon... from everyone. But I do not mind having to compete with whoever. They can help me to be better. I do not see any problem."

Navas insisted his desire is to continue at Real Madrid, despite him nearly joining Manchester United in the summer of 2015 as part of a deal that would have brought De Gea to the Santiago Bernabeu.

But the Costa Rican said the he has managed to put that saga behind him and is now only thinking about giving his best for Real Madrid.

"I have already spoken enough about that [the collapsed move to Manchester United] but the only thing I remember is that I prayed with my wife and I told her that I was going to put everything in God's hands. I was going to be where God wanted me to be and I am not going to worry about anything. Now I am fulfilling my dream of playing at the best club in the world, training every day at Valdebebas. I cannot not ask for more from my life."

"I did a prayer with my wife. I asked God to take control of the situation and that I was going to accept what happened because I was going to be where God wanted me to be. It was an incredible year, and we won the Champions League."