Khloe Kardashian has slammed babyshamers for criticising her for cradling her baby bump.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (28 February), the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star defended herself over touching her belly bump after she shared photos of her cradling her growing belly on Instagram.

One of the snaps shows her cradling her baby bump while dressed in a glittery low-cut dress. Another picture shows her posing with her left hand on her head and flaunting her growing belly.

"What's meant to be will always find its way," the 33-year-old reality star captioned the picture. Khloe is eight months pregnant with 26-year-old NBA player Tristan Thompson's child.

"People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it's MINE. I've waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS," she wrote on Twitter.

She added, "I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby."

While some of her fans were not pleased with her cradling her baby bump, people on Twitter were supportive, telling her that she should not pay attention to the negative comments. Moreover, Khloe, who is currently vacationing with her sisters Kim and Kourtney in Japan, was also questioned as to why she travelled to the country while eight months pregnant.

"Omg don't pay attention love touch it and connect with that precious baby as much as possible kisses from Peru," a fan told Kardashian, to which she replied saying, "Kisses." Another admirer said, "Literally ridiculous that a woman would need to defend doing this ☹️actually makes me heart sad ❤️"

Someone else said, "People mad at you for loving on your baby belly? you do you, baby! i am so happy for your joy!" and another added, "God why are people such a******s!!!!! What a strange thing to comment on!! It's a way of showing love, affection and protection for the precious little one growing inside."