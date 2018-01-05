Kimmel TONIGHT!! A post shared by KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) on Jan 4, 2018 at 8:26pm PST

Khloe Kardashian has had ups and downs on her health and fitness journey, unveiling her 'revenge body' in 2016 following a split from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

But Khloe has revealed that she was told to "lose weight" by her own family because they believed she was "really hurting" the Kardashian-Jenner brand.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is currently six months pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's first child, opened up about her body image struggles on season two of her E! transformation show, Revenge Body.

She revealed that some of her family members egged her on to shed some pounds to improve their public image.

She said: "[They said] 'Khloé, you got to lose weight 'cause you're really hurting the brand'.

"I'm a huge believer of it's not what you say, it's how you say it... I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt."

The star has undergone quite the image overhaul since being catapulted into the spotlight in 2007 due to the family's reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She has slimmed down significantly, become passionate about fitness and has dyed her hair from brown to blonde.

Despite keeping her pregnancy under wraps for the first few months, Kardashian has gone all out with celebrating the future arrival of her little one, sharing snaps of her burgeoning bump on Instagram and appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

She spoke about her pregnancy and which one of the Kardashian clan is worst at giving baby advice.

"A lot of it is unwanted. I don't know if it's the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it's so sweet but I don't want to do some of that stuff.

"You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I'm allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It's either her way or no way. It's not what you say, it's how you say it," she added.