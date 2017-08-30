Arsenal are close to announcing the transfer of Kieran Gibbs, who is said to have completed a move to West Bromwich Albion on a permanent basis after 13 years with the Gunners. He joined the the Gunners as 14-year-old from AFC Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old had fallen out of favour in the last two campaigns with Nacho Monreal taking over as Arsene Wenger's preferred choice at left-back and with less than one year left on his current deal the club have allowed to him to find pastures new.

Gibbs made just 26 appearances in the Premier League in the last two seasons and it was made clear that he was not in the manager's plans this season after the club brought in Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer this summer.

According to the Mirror, West Brom have agreed a fee of around £5m ($6.4m) with Arsenal for the permanent transfer of the defender. The England international is said to have completed his medical and agreed a contract with the Baggies.

Gibbs was also linked with a move to Watford until recently but talks with the Hornets broke down owing to a disagreement on personal terms. He will become the seventh first-team exit of the summer following the departures of Yaya Sanogo, Wojciech Szczesny, Gabriel Paulista, Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall. The latter two, however, have left on a temporary basis unlike the aforementioned trio.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could also bid goodbye to another defender with Shkodran Mustafi strongly linked with a move to Inter Milan despite only joining last summer from Valencia in a £35m deal. The defender missed pre-season owing to an extended break due to international commitments, but made his first appearance during the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Stoke City.

However, he was dropped for Arsenal's humiliation at the hands of Liverpool as talk of a summer exit gathered pace. According to Sky Sports, Inter have lodged a fresh bid for the defender in the hope of signing him initially on a season-long loan with an option of making it permanent next summer.

The Serie A club are said to have offered a loan fee of £4.6m with an option to buy for £23m, which could become an obligation should the defender play more than 50% of the matches in the upcoming campaign. The report, however, claims that Arsenal are ready to keep him at the club as he does feature in Wenger's plans.

The north London club have been linked with a move for West Brom's Jonny Evans, but he will not be part of any deal that takes Gibbs to the Hawthorns. The Baggies defender, though, is said to prefer a move to Manchester City over Arsenal.

