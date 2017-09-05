Sharon Osbourne held no restraint as she recently talked about reality star Kim Kardashian and her nude pictures. Speaking about Kardashian's infamous nude selfies, the X Factor judge not only slammed the 36-year-old star but also rubbished her idea of exposing her body in the name of feminism.

"Kim says she's doing everything in the name of feminism, but that's not feminism!" the English TV host told The Telegraph about Kardashian, who has stirred quite a frenzy with her almost naked Paper magazine cover and numerous social media posts in the past.

"Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them," Osbourne says, "and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress."

While the better-half of rocker Ozzy Osbourne doesn't seem convinced with the idea of advocating feminism by exposing, she admits that the mother-of-two has every right to flaunt herself online. "God bless them, if Kim wants to show off her body, fine," the 64-year-old asserts adding, But that's not feminism, that's being a ho."

"And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are," The Talk host added.

Interestingly, Osbourne herself is no stranger to posing nude on social media. In a selfie shared on her Twitter feed in 2016, the music competition judge had famously impersonated Kardashian's nude pic, with just two black lines covering her modesty.

"@kimkardashian you inspired me! #liberated #thetalk," Osbourne had captioned her picture.

Meanwhile, over the years, the TV star-cum-businesswoman has explicitly expressed her views on feminism and the part played by her.

"I said once before that I'm not really a feminist," Kardashian recently told Harper's Bazaar Arabia adding, "But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they're feminist."

"I feel in my soul I'm a feminist. I just don't need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside," the Kimoji creator quipped.