Say what you want about Kim Kardashian, but the reality TV queen does not play when it comes to her children. Kanye West's wife has hit back at critics after she was accused of neglecting her son as he battled pneumonia.

The mother of two kicked off 2018 by applauding her two-year-old son Saint for being strong as he received treatment in hospital.

"After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV's and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary," she wrote on 2 January.

"I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He's home and all better. He's so resilient I'm sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint."

The message, shared with her 105 million Instagram followers, accompanied a black and white shot of Kardashian cradling her little boy in her arms.

As she had documented her New Year's Eve bash on SnapChat hours earlier, some members of the online community suggested she had abandoned her sick son during his time of need.

"Why do people continuously think KimYe were "partying" New years Eve while Saint was at the hospital? Kim & Kanye love their kids so much, so to even THINK they weren't around when Saint was sick is really stupid af. Yal love to hate Kim, just to hate her, its dumb at this point!" a fan wrote in response to the rumours circulating online.

After the tweet caught her attention, a furious Kardashian jumped on Twitter to set the record straight and make it clear in a chilling warning that her children were off limits.

"I haven't heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday," she wrote. "NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night!"