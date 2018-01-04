British singer Sam Smith has appeared on the cover of V Magazine wearing a diamond tiara and a necklace, and opened up about his love life and weight struggles in an interview conducted by friend Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Too Good at Goodbyes singer went shirtless for the cover shoot and fans are calling him a "queen". The songwriter later showed off his new slim frame in a suit and trendy leather shirt for another photo.

Smith has shared the photo for his magazine shoot on Instagram and his 8.5 million followers rushed to compliment the singer. Most users have called him a "queen", with one commenting, "You better slay queen," another noted, "what a queen."

Another user wrote, "You're the king and the queen both at the same time," in the comments section. The picture has already gathered 438,942 likes within just a few hours of its upload, and fans have called Smith "hotness" in the reply section.

"You are perfection in a human being," noted one, while another said, "This is such a powerful picture."

In the interview, the 25-year-old has publicly discussed his relationship with Brandon Flynn for the first time. Smith, who is popular for writing heartbreaking songs, said, "I'm in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy. I'm actually asking myself if I'm going to be writing some happy love songs soon."

He shared his desire to fall into a deep relationship with the 13 Reasons Why actor. The Stay With Me singer said, "I hope I fall into a deep, beautiful relationship where I allow someone to love me back as much as I love them. I hope my family and friends get happier and stay healthy. I want to fall in love with music more — I'll never, ever stop learning about and studying my voice."

The pair were first linked in October when they were spotted kissing in New York but made their relationship official on Instagram back in December. Smith, who made a comeback with his second album The Thrill Of It All in 2017, also candidly spoke about losing weight and body image.

The Academy Awards winning singer explained to Parker, "When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn't happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved. I got a bit obsessive."

He continued, "Now, I've gotten to a place where I really love my stretch marks and I just enjoy my body. My job is very self-indulgent: I have to listen to my voice daily, I make decisions on what tour posters or album covers look like, I look at my face while sitting in the makeup chair.

"But my body image is always going to be an issue. I need to constantly train myself to watch the right sort of films, to not look at certain ads and think that's how my stomach should look. It's something that I'm fighting every day. I think men should talk about it more," he added.