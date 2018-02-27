Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Kim Kardashian has shared the first official photo of her third child, baby Chicago.

The reality star, 37, is seen cradling the little one who was born last month, while she wears a white dressing gown with minimal makeup.

Kardashian used a Snapchat filter of a bear on both her and the baby, which made their eyes look bigger and gave them another pair of ears.

One fan commented: "What a cutie bear❤ ," while someone else said: "Oh Kim you and Kanye make such pretty Babies ."

As a third put: "Ohhhh she is sooo precious buddy."

Kardashian, who now shares three children with her rapper husband West, later shared some racy snaps from her Vogue India shoot.

One saw her posing nearly-naked while attempting to cover herself in a beige glittery dress, while the cover saw her stun in a plunging black satin gown with the snaps taken by Greg Swales.

Underneath her name on the cover, it reads: "Why are 160 million people obsessed with her? We find out #KeepingupwithTHEkardashian."

The star opened up about famous family in the magazine interview, stating: "My brother's sense of humour. Kendall's sweetness. Khloé's I-don'tgive-a-f**k attitude.

"Kourtney's savviness around finances. Kylie's ability to just go for it and not care what other people's opinions are. And my mum's nurturing."

She then admitted to what she would change about her siblings, adding: "Maybe... Kourtney's stubbornness. And Khloé's getting too sensitive. I would take away Kendall's anxiety, Kylie's "I don't care, I know what I'm doing" thing and probably my brother's moodiness."

When it comes to her beloved mum, she wouldn't change a thing, revealing: "She's perfect."