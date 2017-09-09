Kim Kardashian has finally responded to the numerous rumours that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogacy. The reality television star was in the Big Apple to attend the New York Fashion Week but was constantly bombarded with questions regarding baby No. 3.

"I've definitely seen a lot of things, we've never confirmed anything," she told E! News before heading out to attend a Harper's Bazaar event on Friday (8 September). "So, I think when we're ready to talk about it, we will.

"I think it's super invasive when people are just... So many details out there, and like I've never heard this, I've never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that's that. I'll let you know when we're ready," she added.

Earlier this week, TMZ claimed that a source close to the family had made the revelation. The celebrity gossip website followed it up with a report giving details about the woman who was pregnant with the couple's child.

Kim had previously spoken up about her pregnancy struggles and her experience with pre-eclampsia when pregnant with her daughter North. "I had early-onset pre-eclampsia and I had to deliver at 34 weeks, almost six weeks early," she wrote in a post on her website.

"Right after delivery, the placenta usually comes out. Mine did not," she mentioned, referring to a condition called placenta accreta. "My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails."

The 36-year-old said the incident threatened her chances of a successful pregnancy when she was carrying her son Saint. "My advice to anyone going through this or anything difficult during pregnancy is that all you can do is be hopeful, get the best information out there and just be prepared."