Kim Kardashian's sex-tape ex Ray J is reportedly earning a record-breaking $1m (£810,000) for taking part in Channel 5 reality show Celebrity Big Brother 2017, which launches tonight (3 January).

The 35-year-old singer and songwriter from California is reportedly being paid the exorbitant amount with an additional $30,000 allowance for flights and hotels for his time outside of the house.

The performer – who is the brother of singer Brandy and the first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg – is also rumoured to be looking to buy a property in Mayfair after his time in the house comes to an end.

US site TMZ claims they have seen "paper proof producers are shelling out the cash for Ray ... and that's not all he's getting. They're giving him up to $30k to fly back and forth, but that includes his hotel."

Ray J's manager David Weintraub will not comment on the deal, but has told the website that he is looking to buy a flat in the expensive west London district.

Despite a two decade career in the music industry, Ray J is arguably most famous for appearing in a pornographic home video he made with former girlfriend Kardashian in 2003, who he dated until 2006. The infamous tape was made public in February 2007, and Kardashian later sued Vivid Entertainment for ownership of the tape.

In late April 2007, Kardashian dropped the suit and settled with Vivid Entertainment for $5m. Ray J married his partner Princess Love in August of 2016, and the two star on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

He is set to be joining an eclectic range of stars in the new series, with one of the first confirmed stars being Premier League star Jamie O'Hara – who is to become the first pre-retirement pro footballer to appear on the reality show.

What is known about the January 2017 series so far is that it is an All Stars vs New Stars special. Contestants who have already starred on the show and are thought to be going back in include James Jordan, Nicola McLean, Calum Best, Spencer and Heidi Pratt and Austin Armacost.

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan is also set for another stint in the CBB house along with Jasmine Waltz, who shot to fame after the 2014 series whereby she found herself at the centre of a tense love triangle with Lee Ryan and Casey Batchelor.

Aside from Ray J, the rumoured celebrities who have not appeared on the series before include Khloe Kardashian's best friend, Maliqa Haqq. Mark Labbett, also known as The Beast from ITV's The Chase, and socialite Bianca Gascoigne are also among the fresh faces said to be starring in the upcoming 19th series.

Celebrity Big Brother launches at 9pm on Channel 5 tonight.