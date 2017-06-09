Ed Sheeran and Kit Harington first met each other in the unlikeliest of places. It was an awkward encounter at the urinals, where the duo had a brief and embarrassing chat.

The story about how the musician and the Games Of Thrones star turned buddies was disclosed by Harington on the recent Late Late Show with James Corden.

"We had an odd first meeting," he told the host of the show. "I was in a men's urinal taking a piss. You know, sometimes a guy comes up next to you and sort of does a double take while you're taking a piss."

Harington, who plays Jon Show in the hit HBO TV series, said he was about to tell Sheeran to "f**k off", but did not as it was Sheeran, who according to reports, will appear in a cameo role in season seven of the show. He will be seen serenading Snow's half-sister Arya Stark.

"And then he looks back forward, and then he looks at your todger, and then he looks back at you and says, 'Are you Jon Snow?' That was Ed Sheeran," Harington said and added, "I nearly said, 'F**k off mate', but it's Ed Sheeran. And now we are friends."

Recently, Games Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss joked about Harington's character having a small package.

"There has to be some downside to being Kit Harington, right? It seems only fair," the duo said and added, "He's handsome, talented, smart, and so decent to the core that it's impossible not to like him. Maddening. The one thing we can do is saddle his character with a tiny pecker."