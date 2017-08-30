One incestuous relationship ended while another began in Game of Thrones season 7 finale as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally gave in to their desires and had sex while on their way to Winterfell. While the scene was iconic from the story's point of view, it was one of the weirdest scenes on the show.

In one of HBO's post-show "Inside the Episode" featurettes, actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, who play the characters of Jon and Daenerys, revealed that they felt wrong while filming the scene as they knew the relationship shared between Dany and the King of the North is that of aunt and nephew.

"For us, as actors, it's just weird. The reality of what they are to each other, I don't know how that's going to ... I think [gags] might be the reaction," Clarke said. "Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set!?'This is weird!" she added. Harington said they both "were both kind of freaked out," but he also acknowledged that it was inevitable for the plot.

"I think they both know it's wrong, I think they both know it's going to cause problems but it's that thing: When you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together, it's like a runaway train, you can't stop it from happening," he said in the featurette.

Speaking of the symbolism of the boat sex scene, show runner D.B. Weiss said: "I would say the challenge with this sequence was finding a way to present information that at least a good portion of the audience already had in a way that was dramatic and exciting, and also add a new element to it. Part of the answer to how to go about doing that is the montage, inter-cut nature of it."

"It was about making it clear that this was almost like an information bomb that Jon was heading towards. The only way to really emphasize that was to tie those two worlds together cinematically and to have Bran actually narrating these facts over footage of Jon and Dany. Just as we're seeing these two people come together we're hearing the information that will inevitably, if not tear them apart at least cause real problems in their relationship. And she's his aunt," he added.